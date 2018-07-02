Polestar CEO Says Polestar 2 Will Not Compete With The Tesla Model 3

Polestar made a big deal about its next electric vehicle, the Polestar 2, being a ‘Tesla Model 3 competitor’, but those plans are apparently becoming increasingly weaker as we learn more about them.



Now, the CEO even admits that Polestar 2 will ‘not be a Tesla Model 3 killer’ as he confirmed the price and pushed production to 2020.



Polestar, Volvo’s performance brand recently relaunched as an all-electric brand, was off to a somewhat awkward but interesting start last year when it unveiled its first vehicle, the Polestar 1.



The car turned out to be a highly expensive plug-in hybrid, which the automaker quickly made sound outdated by announcing that they would bring an all-electric “Tesla Model 3 competitor” to production a year later.





Read Article