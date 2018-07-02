Polestar CEO Says Polestar 2 Will Not Compete With The Tesla Model 3

Agent009 submitted on 2/7/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:52 PM

0 user comments | Views : 1,160 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Polestar made a big deal about its next electric vehicle, the Polestar 2, being a ‘Tesla Model 3 competitor’, but those plans are apparently becoming increasingly weaker as we learn more about them.



Now, the CEO even admits that Polestar 2 will ‘not be a Tesla Model 3 killer’ as he confirmed the price and pushed production to 2020.

Polestar, Volvo’s performance brand recently relaunched as an all-electric brand, was off to a somewhat awkward but interesting start last year when it unveiled its first vehicle, the Polestar 1.

The car turned out to be a highly expensive plug-in hybrid, which the automaker quickly made sound outdated by announcing that they would bring an all-electric “Tesla Model 3 competitor” to production a year later.


Read Article


Polestar CEO Says Polestar 2 Will Not Compete With The Tesla Model 3

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]