Polestar To Tackle Model 3 Next Summer With Polestar 2

Polestar, Volvo's electrified vehicle upstart, is ready to take on the Tesla Model 3.

The Polestar 2, introduced Wednesday ahead of its formal debut at the Geneva auto show, will be powered by two electric motors and a 78 kilowatt-hour battery, delivering 275 miles of range. The all-wheel-drive electric powertrain produces 300 kilowatts (408 hp) and can sprint from zero to 62 mph in under 5 seconds.

With a minimalist cockpit dominated by an 11-inch iPad-style screen, the five-door, midsize luxury sedan is more homage than competitor to the Model 3.

The China-built Polestar 2 will arrive in the U.S. in early summer next year, Polestar North America chief Gregor Hembrough told Automotive News recently.