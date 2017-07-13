Polestar's Fiirst Vehicle As A Stand Alone Brand Could Be A 600HP Coupe

7/13/2017

The definition of a coupe, in this particular day and age of car design, is murkier than the River Thames.

The extent of this controversy goes a long and sinuous way, with some automakers slapping the “coupe” name on four- and five-door automobiles as a way to suggest attributes such as style and performance.

So when it came to our attention that Polestar intends to offer a “600 bhp coupe” as its first-ever model, the plot thickened. From Autocar: “Volvo’s relaunched Polestar division is considering at least one, and possibly two, bespoke performance models with their own body styles.”


