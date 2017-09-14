Politicians Come Together To Ban Uber From London

A group of 10 politicians is asking London's transportation agency not to renew the license that allows Uber to operate in the British capital.

MPs from the Conservative, Labour, and Liberal Democrat parties sent a letter to Transport for London urging the agency not to renew Uber's operator license when it expires at the end of the month, reports Business Insider. In the letter, MPs called Uber an "unfit and improper operator," claiming it doesn't do enough to ensure passenger safety. They accused Uber of failing to report sexual assaults of passengers by drivers, and claimed such incidents are an all-too-common occurrence.