Pontiac Trans Am Kammback Concept Is Ready For Auction

All of the muscle cars in the past were driver-focused and in generally they didn’t offer much utility, but this has changed over the years. However, in 1985 General Motors produced the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Kammback concept in order to try to tackle this issue. The name Kammback comes from German engineer Wunibald Kamm.



This concept never reached production, but one of the prototypes is on the list for Barrett Jackson’s 2017 sale in Scottsdale Arizona that will last from January 14 to 22.



The Trans Am in question is equipped with a 5.0-liter V8 that is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Even though it was built in 1985, the vehicle contains air conditioning, power windows and locks, cruise control and tilting steering wheel.



