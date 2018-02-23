Pop-up store: Inside a crystal dome at the top of the French Alps is a Porsche Cayenne

If you are currently on a ski trip at Méribel, a town in the French Alps, you might want to take some time away from the slopes to check out Porsche’s newest pop-up store.

As you could see in the photos, it is a Porsche Cayenne displayed inside a crystal dome. The German brand claims that this is their highest ever pop up store, at the top of the French Alps, with an altitude of 7,546 feet (2,300 metres).

If you aren’t too tired from skiing, you might want to head there and schedule a test drive in the Cayenne. The automaker has even set up what they call a Fun Zone in Val d’Isère that lets drivers experience the new SUV through a downhill segment, as well as through a snow-covered off road obstacle course.

"Pop up store" or "silly publicity stunt"?

