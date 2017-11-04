Porsche 910 Reborn As Modern EV Supercar, 0-62 In 2.5 Sec

After letting Arnold Schwarzenegger test drive its electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class in January, Kreisel Electric from Austria is now turning its attention to modifying the classic Porsche 910 into a road-legal EV sports car.

The 910e model name appropriately conveys the combination of vintage design and next-gen power in quite a compelling package. However, the price is an eye-watering one million euros ($1.07 million)

Kreisel installs an electric drivetrain that combines a 53 kilowatt-hour battery and a motor making 483 horsepower (360 kilowatt) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. A two-speed automatic gearbox routes power to the wheels. The firm claims the 2,425-pound (1,100-kilogram) 910e can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed over 186 mph (300 kph). The setup offers a max range of 218 miles (350 kilometers).

