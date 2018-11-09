Porsche 911 GT3 vs Lotus Evora GT430 - Can The Tiny Brit Knock The German Brute From It's Perch?

Its a big ask, beating the 911 GT3, a car that’s been at the top of its game for nearly two decades, but if there’s a Lotus that can, it’s the Evora GT430. Like the 911, the Evora has been in a constant state of evolution, getting lighter and more powerful with each new version. The limited-edition GT430 offers the best power-to-weight ratio of any Evora so far and, frankly, we’d be gutted if it didn’t, because up close it looks like it’s made entirely from carbonfibre… and it comes with a price tag that suggests as much. But we’ll come back to that. Right now there’s some testing Welsh asphalt to tackle, and the first unexpected discovery to be made.



Read Article