Porsche 918 replacement coming, but not until 2025

Porsche produced just 918 units of its famed 918 between 2013 and 2015, each at a cost of around $847,000. Unfortunately for anyone interested in picking one up new, all examples have been accounted for – you’ll have to wait until at least 2025 when we could see a replacement for the hybrid hypercar.



According to Motoring, Porsche’s global chief, Oliver Blume, said that a 918 replacement could happen in the not-so-near future. Speaking at the Geneva Motor Show, Blume said that "We will have something in the future, but not in the near future," and that, "special models like the 918 Spyder normally launch every 10 years. The Spyder launched in 2015. Now are are '17."



Read Article