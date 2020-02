Porsche and Genesis took the top two spots of Consumer Reports' annual ranking of the most reliable automotive brands. Subaru, which won the top spot in 2019, fell to third place. Fiat came in last in the brand rankings for the fourth straight year. The lowest spots on Consumer Reports' rankings stayed relatively the same from last year, including Mitsubishi, Jeep, Land Rover, Cadillac, Jaguar and Alfa Romeo.







