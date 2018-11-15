Porsche And Mini Come Out On Top Of 2018 Dealer Satisfaction Index

Volkswagen Group's Porsche brand ranked highest for the luxury segment, while BMW's Mini brand ranked highest for the mass-market segment in J. D. Power's latest sales satisfaction study.

Porsche, with a score of 828 on a 1,000-point scale, scored 10 points higher than it did last year (818), moving the brand from fourth to first place in the luxury market. In addition, Infiniti went from 821 to 824, ranking second in the luxury market. However, Lincoln's customer satisfaction score dropped 16 points to 814, taking the brand from first to sixth place -- and 10 points short of meeting the luxury brand average of 804.







