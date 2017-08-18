Porsche Announces Carbon Fiber Reinforced Wheel Option At Only $17,600

Porsche is bringing an all-carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic wheel to the market, saying it will be the first global automaker to offer the wheel when it debuts in early 2018 as an option on the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series.

At 19 pounds, the composite wheel is 20 percent lighter than an equivalent aluminum alloy wheel, but Porsche -- a unit of Germany's Volkswagen AG -- says the wheels are also 20 percent? stronger.

The strength combined with lighter weight will improve performance with "more spontaneity in both acceleration and braking," Porsche said in a statement.

The wheels will be priced at more than $17,600 for a complete set.



