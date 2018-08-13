"Porsche Becomes The First Automaker To Use Gorilla Glass In Production Vehicles"

Porsche announced Monday that it will be the first automaker to use 'Gorilla Glass,' panes of which will separate the insides of the new 911 GT3 RS from the outside.

'Gorilla Glass' is a common name for thin-film glass, which is a composite found commonly on mobile devices and televisions. It's made with a thin pane of glass, chemically treated so that its fine imperfections—visible only under an electron microscope—are partially filled in, boosting compressive strength, flexibility, and resistance to scratches and chips. Porsche's engineers used a similar material in the rear pane of the 918 Spyder Weissach, and now, the GT3 RS will use thin-film glass to cut weight from its rear and rear side windows.