Porsche Becomes The First Automaker To Use Gorilla Glass In Production Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 8/13/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:59:50 PM

2 user comments | Views : 650 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Porsche announced Monday that it will be the first automaker to use 'Gorilla Glass,' panes of which will separate the insides of the new 911 GT3 RS from the outside.

'Gorilla Glass' is a common name for thin-film glass, which is a composite found commonly on mobile devices and televisions. It's made with a thin pane of glass, chemically treated so that its fine imperfections—visible only under an electron microscope—are partially filled in, boosting compressive strength, flexibility, and resistance to scratches and chips. Porsche's engineers used a similar material in the rear pane of the 918 Spyder Weissach, and now, the GT3 RS will use thin-film glass to cut weight from its rear and rear side windows.



Read Article


Porsche Becomes The First Automaker To Use Gorilla Glass In Production Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

bw5011

Gorilla Glass is not chip or scratch resistant. They must not have ever dropped a cell phone or table that uses it.

bw5011 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/13/2018 2:22:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

scenicbyway12

"Porsche Becomes The First Automaker To Use Gorilla Glass In Production Vehicles"

Well, not so much, The BMW has had Gorilla Glass since it started production:

https://www.popularmechanics.com/cars/a10689/bmw-i8-gorilla-glass/

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 8/13/2018 3:16:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]