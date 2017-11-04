Porsche, Bentley And Bugatti Join Forces To Contain Costs

As the costs of its diesel scandal continue to rise, Volkswagen Group will be helped by increased synergies between its Porsche and Bentley marques.

The VW-owned brands, along with the Bugatti supercar marque, are looking to share costs across a wide spectrum of activities and will achieve annual savings of 100 million euros ($106 million) starting next year, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said.

 

There are 14 cross-disciplinary teams exploring where costs can be shared, said Blume, who heads VW's new Sport/Luxury group, which coordinates the three brands' activities in order to boost savings.



User Comments

Aspy11

i.e., they all admit to re-badging VWs.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/11/2017 11:09:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

They are the same company so how is this noteworthy?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/11/2017 11:10:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

focal

Porsche always builds their own powertrains except the V6 for the Cayenne and the 4cyl turbo for the Macan. There could be cross platform uses for more engines in the future. Especially the higher end SUV's

focal (View Profile)

Posted on 4/11/2017 12:23:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

except for except for except for except for...hence "always" is not true.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/11/2017 1:53:59 PM | | Votes: 2   

