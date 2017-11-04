Porsche, Bentley And Bugatti Joining Forces To Contain Costs

The VW-owned brands, along with the Bugatti supercar marque, are looking to share costs across a wide spectrum of activities and will achieve annual savings of 100 million euros ($106 million) starting next year, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume said.

There are 14 cross-disciplinary teams exploring where costs can be shared, said Blume, who heads VW's new Sport/Luxury group, which coordinates the three brands' activities in order to boost savings.