Porsche CEO Promoted To Oversee Volkswagen Brand

Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess has reportedly made a couple of major changes to its top management.

According to German publication Auto, Motor und Sport, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume has been promoted to Volkswagen brand chief and Skoda head Bernhard Maier will assume the mantle at Porsche as his successor. Blume has been Porsche CEO since 2015 and, under his leadership, the Porsche Taycan all-electric vehicle had a very successful launch. His new position will not only require him to assume control of all day-to-day management of the Group's signature brand, but also handle the launch of the VW ID.3 all-electric hatchback.



