Porsche Cayman GT4 v Lotus Evora v Nissan GT-R - Which One Of These Bad Boys Would You Take Home?

If the last 20 years of evo were a photo album, each eCoty would be a snapshot. A frozen moment of those cars in those places, a summary of that year’s greatest cars on the most enthralling roads. Winners are by definition the best of the best, cars that rank not just highly among their peers but among all vehicles.

But just how sure are we of that? Cars don’t necessarily improve over time. Context changes. Parts age. Time skews perception, making some characteristics more desirable while the contemporary importance of others ebbs away. Photographs fade and curl at the edges.