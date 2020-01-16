Porsche Drops Turbo 4 Cylinder Models Of Boxster And Cayman

Porsche has dropped its 2. 5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS models from its portfolio, replacing them with new variants powered by the 4-litre, naturally aspirated flat-six engine from the Spyder and GT4.

These two new models sit above the 2.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged S variants and below the aforementioned Motorsport Department cars, and will go one sale later this spring, with the Cayman GTS costing from £64,088 and the Boxster equivalent an additional £1861.