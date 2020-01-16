Porsche Drops Turbo 4 Cylinder Models Of Boxster And Cayman

Agent009 submitted on 1/16/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:26:05 PM

2 user comments | Views : 602 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.evo.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Porsche has dropped its 2.

5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS models from its portfolio, replacing them with new variants powered by the 4-litre, naturally aspirated flat-six engine from the Spyder and GT4.

These two new models sit above the 2.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged S variants and below the aforementioned Motorsport Department cars, and will go one sale later this spring, with the Cayman GTS costing from £64,088 and the Boxster equivalent an additional £1861.



Read Article


Porsche Drops Turbo 4 Cylinder Models Of Boxster And Cayman

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Runamukk

good

Runamukk (View Profile)

Posted on 1/16/2020 2:48:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

skytop

Smart move. Porsche always has their famous flat 6 engines.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 1/16/2020 3:14:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]