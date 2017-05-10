Porsche Dynamiq GTT 115 Hybrid SuperYacht

For most of the people, this will be quite surprising.

The famous German sports cars maker has constructed a boat. Moreover, it is a yacht, really big yacht. Partly designed by Porsche design studio that is known for seaside buildings etc. This superyacht will definitely become quite popular among super-rich people. We already have a Bugatti-inspired yacht, but this is on a completely new level.
This is something completely new from the Porsche. Most of the people definitely did not expect a 115-feet long yacht that is heavy for about 200 tons. We already saw a Bugatti-inspired yacht last year, but which is something different.
In terms of styling, Bugatti yacht was a close resemblance to Chiron car model. On the other side, the new Porsche Dynamiq GTT 115 Hybrid SuperYacht doesn’t look like any of Porsche cars at all. It comes with a completely new look, pretty unique. It is also significantly bigger and more versatile.

