Porsche Faces Overwhelming Demand For Taycan EV

Porsche AG will increase production of the Taycan after more than 20,000 potential buyers registered to purchase the brand’s first electric car, matching the entire annual output initially earmarked for the four-door sedan. “The overwhelming interest in the Taycan shows us that our customers and fans are just as excited about the first Porsche electric athlete as we are,” Porsche sales chief Detlev von Platen said Friday in a statement. “We’ve therefore increased our production capacities.”



