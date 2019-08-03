Porsche Faces Overwhelming Demand For Taycan EV

Agent009 submitted on 3/8/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:23:54 AM

0 user comments | Views : 528 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Porsche AG will increase production of the Taycan after more than 20,000 potential buyers registered to purchase the brand’s first electric car, matching the entire annual output initially earmarked for the four-door sedan.

“The overwhelming interest in the Taycan shows us that our customers and fans are just as excited about the first Porsche electric athlete as we are,” Porsche sales chief Detlev von Platen said Friday in a statement. “We’ve therefore increased our production capacities.”



Read Article


Porsche Faces Overwhelming Demand For Taycan EV

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]