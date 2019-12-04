Porsche Fan Renders 911 Shooting Brake - Is There A Market For It?

Some things simply should not work at all.

The Porsche 911, for example, has its engine hanging behind the center line of the rear axle. It's terrible for weight distribution, and given what we think we know about handling, it simply shouldn't work.

But it does – and amazingly well, to boot. As a result, the Porsche 911 is one of the most iconic automobiles of all time. Its distinctive humpbacked shape was born partially of necessity. The shape naturally directed cooling air to the engine.



Renderings are fine but the designer should have thought about how to cool the rear mounted engine a bit more. As a BEV it would be possible.

