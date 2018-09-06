Porsche Gives Mission E A Name For Production. Can You Come Up With Something WORSE? We Say NO!

Today was a momentous day in Porsche history. That's because the company did something unprecedented.



If someone says it's because the storied marque announced that it will be producing a fully electric auto, they're wrong. That's because we're pretty confident the sports car manufacturer may have done the unthinkable.



It gave its all-new electric vehicle (EV) the worst possible name for a production automobile.



It will be called the Taycan.



No, that is not a joke.



After giving it some thought, Agent 001 and I are pretty sure that you cannot come up with something worse than the Taycan. And we thought Volkswagen using Touareg was bad.



According to Porsche, Taycan means the equivalent of a "spirited young horse." OK. Did the manufacturer come up with that because every other good name was tayken? Can YOU take a stab at what Taycan means the equivalent of?



Can YOU come up with a WORSE name for Porsche's all-new EV?



What say you, Spies?















