Porsche Gives Mission E A Name For Production. Can You Come Up With Something WORSE? We Say NO!

Today was a momentous day in Porsche history.
That's because the company did something unprecedented.
If someone says it's because the storied marque announced that it will be producing a fully electric auto, they're wrong. That's because we're pretty confident the sports car manufacturer may have done the unthinkable.
It gave its all-new electric vehicle (EV) the worst possible name for a production automobile.
It will be called the Taycan.
No, that is not a joke.
After giving it some thought, Agent 001 and I are pretty sure that you cannot come up with something worse than the Taycan. And we thought Volkswagen using Touareg was bad.
According to Porsche, Taycan means the equivalent of a "spirited young horse." OK. Did the manufacturer come up with that because every other good name was tayken? Can YOU take a stab at what Taycan means the equivalent of?
Can YOU come up with a WORSE name for Porsche's all-new EV?
What say you, Spies?