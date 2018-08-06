Porsche Green Lights Cayenne Coupe To Challenge X6 and GLE Coupe'

Porsche boss Oliver Blume has granted a production green light to a new coupe´ derivative of the third-generation Cayenne.

The new model, conceived to rival the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe´, is intended to broaden the scope of the Cayenne line-up. UK sales are planned to begin during the fourth quarter of next year, according to engineering sources close to the German car maker.

First hinted at by Blume in an interview with Autocar last year, the five-door Cayenne coupe´ will be based heavily on its more practical Cayenne sibling, alongside which it will be assembled at Porsche’s factory in Leipzig, Germany.