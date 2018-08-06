Porsche Green Lights Cayenne Coupe To Challenge X6 and GLE Coupe'

Agent009 submitted on 6/8/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:38:47 PM

1 user comments | Views : 784 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Porsche boss Oliver Blume has granted a production green light to a new coupe´ derivative of the third-generation Cayenne.

The new model, conceived to rival the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe´, is intended to broaden the scope of the Cayenne line-up. UK sales are planned to begin during the fourth quarter of next year, according to engineering sources close to the German car maker.

First hinted at by Blume in an interview with Autocar last year, the five-door Cayenne coupe´ will be based heavily on its more practical Cayenne sibling, alongside which it will be assembled at Porsche’s factory in Leipzig, Germany.



Read Article


Porsche Green Lights Cayenne Coupe To Challenge X6 and GLE Coupe'

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Should look nicer than the ungainly X6.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/8/2018 12:57:20 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]