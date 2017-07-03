Porsche Is Actually Considering A Coupe Version Of The Cayenne

Porsche is looking to expand its SUV line-up with the addition of a new coupe-shaped off-roader based on the next-generation Cayenne. It will rival the BMW X6 and the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, and even though we've already seen spy shots of the car Porsche's design boss remained coy about the new model.

“As a designer I see a lot of possibilities," he told us at the Geneva Motor Show. "I see this possibility, but then we must talk about the business case. I’m not saying ‘no, that’s not coming’ but so far there is no project like this.” However, he then added: “Maybe there are derivatives [of the next Cayenne], maybe not.”

The spy pictures show that Porsche is still in the early stages of development given the test mule awkwardly wears a Panamera body, riding taller, wider and yet to sprout its own bodywork.

