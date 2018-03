We’ve all heard time and time again that the upcoming Porsche Mission E will be a true Tesla Model S competitor. This makes sense since it will be a luxury electric sedan with room for more than a few passengers. Though it seems that Porsche is following Tesla’s lead in more than a few ways, CEO Oliver Bloom says the Mission E isn’t a Model S challenger.

This comment is a bit interesting since we previously reported that Porsche’s North American CEO has a very different view.