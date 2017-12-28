Porsche Mission E Or Panamera? Which is Your Choice For a Daily Driver?

Suicide doors and bewitching looks courtesy of years of experience crafting pretty faces for cars that need no grilles are two of the main facets that make the Porsche Mission E Concept the desirable Tesla Model S-fighter we know it to be. And though we know Porsche is going to do everything it can to preserve the concept’s Adonis proportions all the way to the dealership, not much was known about how the hardware will materialize outside of a few specs pulled from fantasyland during interviews with the engineering team.



Read Article