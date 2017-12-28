Porsche Mission E Or Panamera? Which is Your Choice For a Daily Driver?

Suicide doors and bewitching looks courtesy of years of experience crafting pretty faces for cars that need no grilles are two of the main facets that make the Porsche Mission E Concept the desirable Tesla Model S-fighter we know it to be.

And though we know Porsche is going to do everything it can to preserve the concept’s Adonis proportions all the way to the dealership, not much was known about how the hardware will materialize outside of a few specs pulled from fantasyland during interviews with the engineering team.

MDarringer

Panamera if it literally is a daily driver because that would be the more versatile approach. BUT if you can afford a Porsche, you have a garage full of daily drivers, so the Missione in that context. I know Porsche won't do it, but I'd have adored them pricing the Missione to the penny against to Tesla S and drive Elon into his grave. Porsche and Mercedes are about to make Elon's head spin. Soon the "Dale" will be put to rest.

Posted on 12/28/2017 3:11:27 PM

Posted on 12/28/2017 3:11:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

qwertyfla1

Mission E -proof electric cars don't have to be fugly. Serious sexy sheet metal.

Posted on 12/28/2017 4:32:52 PM

Posted on 12/28/2017 4:32:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TheSteve

I'd take an entry level Panamera plug-in hybrid. It has AWD and performance that's just a little less than the Panamera 4S, with better fuel economy, and the opportunity to go "pure EV' for most in-town trips.

As much as I love performance, I'm not looking to make a "look at me" statement, such as those made by the "super sexy" exotics (Ferrari, Lamborghini, etc.) or the Mission E. I'd prefer something understated, along the lines of a Porsche Turbo or Carrera 4S, in Night Blue metallic, brightwork around the windows, rear-window wiper, no bling, etc.

Posted on 12/28/2017 4:39:07 PM

Posted on 12/28/2017 4:39:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Mission E but I would need a very very long extension cord from my upper floor apartment. Don't like silence but love instant torque! Isn't it interesting how all the mainline manufacturers, especially the Germans, who have been ultra conservative when styling generation after generation of gasoline powered cars are coming up with dynamic even exciting designs for their EV lineups. They want the EV's to standout and get noticed but wouldn't this approach have served them well on the gasoline lineup over the past decade.

Posted on 12/28/2017 5:49:02 PM

Posted on 12/28/2017 5:49:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TomM

Well- IF I was rich enough to want to spend for a gift that big for my Daily driver - I probably would get HIM or HER a Panamera.

While I do have considerable wealth compared to what I thought I would have - Fortunately - I still drive myself - so I won't be buying a Porsche anything for a Chauffeur.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 12/28/2017 5:52:01 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

