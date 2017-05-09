Porsche Plans To Enter Formula 1 In 2021

Porsche looks set to return to Formula 1 as an engine supplier from 2021, when the sport introduces new, lower-cost engine regulations.



Speaking to Autosport at the weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of Porsche's executive board, said F1 “could be one of the right places” for the brand.

"As you know, Formula E is very important for us now, and F1 is always a good topic to think about,” he said. “And I think we are in quite good discussions regarding the new engine."


MDarringer

I'm beginning to wonder how much money VW has. The payout of their criminal moves on the rolling coal incident was massive. They were able to pay out without having to jettison assets and now they have gobs of money to spend on a hobby.

