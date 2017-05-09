Porsche Plans To Enter Formula 1 In 2021

Porsche looks set to return to Formula 1 as an engine supplier from 2021, when the sport introduces new, lower-cost engine regulations.



Speaking to Autosport at the weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Lutz Meschke, deputy chairman of Porsche's executive board, said F1 “could be one of the right places” for the brand.



"As you know, Formula E is very important for us now, and F1 is always a good topic to think about,” he said. “And I think we are in quite good discussions regarding the new engine."





Read Article