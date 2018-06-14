Porsche Releases First Teaser Of Upcoming Taycan

After announcing that the Mission E, Porsche’s first all-electric vehicle, is becoming the Taycan when going into production, the German automaker has now released the first teaser images of the upcoming all-electric sedan.



As we have been analyzing Porsche’s early marketing of the Mission E since the launch of the concept vehicle in 2015, we have been saying that the automaker seems to be positioning the vehicle as being a “real Porsche” and claiming that it is going to be the first electric vehicle to “have a soul.”







Read Article