Porsche Road Map Leans Heavily To An Electrified 911 In The Near Future

In a recent interview, Porsche executive board member Albrecht Reimold hinted at the plans for the upcoming production ramp of the Taycan — the company’s first all-electric car. During the interview, the Porsche executive described how the Taycan’s production is closely related to the manufacturing of the 911, and how the company is getting one of its most iconic vehicles for electrification in the future. Only a few of Porsche’s creations can hold a candle to the legendary 911, a premium sports car whose performance borders on the supercar level. Porsche is currently preparing its new 911, and Reimold has noted that plans are underway to prepare for the vehicle’s production. Coincidentally, the new 911 would be produced side-by-side with the upcoming Taycan. The Porsche executive further stated that the production of the two cars would have some similarities, to the point that the new 911 could actually be built in the Taycan’s manufacturing lines.



