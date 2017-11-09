Porsche Says Diesel's Future Is On The Chopping Block Sooner Than You Think

Porsche boss Oliver Blume (pictured) revealed last month that the firm was investigating the future of diesel. He has now confirmed to Autocar that a decision on whether the Cayenne will ever be offered with a diesel engine will follow in the next month.



One of my guiltiest of pleasures is telling anyone trapped with me in a confined space for more than thirty seconds that practical fuel economy hasn’t improved in a meaningful way since 2014. While the EPA has raised corporate economy estimates, consumer spending has skewed toward larger and less economical models — invalidating the technological gains made in a vehicular catch-22.



Read Article