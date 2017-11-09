Porsche Says Diesel's Future Is On The Chopping Block Sooner Than You Think

Agent009 submitted on 9/11/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:29:08 PM

1 user comments | Views : 314 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

Porsche boss Oliver Blume (pictured) revealed last month that the firm was investigating the future of diesel.

He has now confirmed to Autocar that a decision on whether the Cayenne will ever be offered with a diesel engine will follow in the next month.

One of my guiltiest of pleasures is telling anyone trapped with me in a confined space for more than thirty seconds that practical fuel economy hasn’t improved in a meaningful way since 2014. While the EPA has raised corporate economy estimates, consumer spending has skewed toward larger and less economical models — invalidating the technological gains made in a vehicular catch-22.

Read Article


Porsche Says Diesel's Future Is On The Chopping Block Sooner Than You Think

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

VW's, Porsche's, and Audi's diesel "reality" has been dead in North America since about September 2015, the world premiere of Dieselgate. Was anyone in North America delaying their purchase based on whether they can get a diesel engine option?

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 9/11/2017 12:46:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]