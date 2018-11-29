Porsche Sets Nürburgring Benchmark At 6m 30s For Any 918 Successor

Porsche’s fascination with the Nürburgring shows no sign of abating. Speaking to TopGear.com at the LA Motor Show, Porsche Motorsport boss Frank-Steffen Walliser laid down the gauntlet for the core of whichever car supercedes the 918 Spyder hypercar.

It won’t be whichever powertrain best fits the company’s increasingly electrified message, but whichever powertrain allows it to take nearly 30 seconds out of the 918’s 6m 57s lap of the ‘Ring.

“It must achieve a 6m 30s at the Nürburgring,” Walliser tells us. “I don’t care about the drivetrain, 6m 30s is the target. Sports cars are defined by their performance, then we have to look how to achieve it. An electric car in 6m 30s is quite a challenge.” So a hybrid may be unlikely, a fully electric hypercar even more so.