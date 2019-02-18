Porsche Still Claims 20,000 Taycans A Year But Is Secretly Ramping Up Production For 40,000

Agent009 submitted on 2/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:55:50 PM

1 user comments | Views : 672 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Porsche has been rumored to be planning to significantly increase the production of the Taycan, its first all-electric vehicle.

But it now sounds like they are still aiming for 20,000 units the first year – though they think it’s conservative.

Over the last few months, we reported on Porsche publicly saying that they are considering increasing the planned capacity of Taycan production and later, a German report claimed that they are actually going to double production to 40,000 units per year.


Read Article


Porsche Still Claims 20,000 Taycans A Year But Is Secretly Ramping Up Production For 40,000

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

countguy

Very nice!

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/18/2019 1:02:54 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]