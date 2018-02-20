Porsche Sweeps Through Lineup And Kills ALL Diesels Citing Cultural Shifts

Porsche has officially ended production of all diesel vehicles in the face of changing consumer demand and upcoming stricter emissions tests.

In a move that a Porsche spokesman said mirrors the “cultural shift” of the brand's customers, the German manufacturer has discontinued its last two diesel models, the Macan S Diesel and Panamera 4S Diesel (pictured below), just nine years after its first oil-burner hit the market.

The cull comes after the brand chose not the launch the new version of its Cayenne SUV with a diesel engine. The original Cayenne was the first Porsche to offer diesel power back in 2009.