Porsche Sweeps Through Lineup And Kills ALL Diesels Citing Cultural Shifts

Agent009 submitted on 2/20/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:52:54 PM

4 user comments | Views : 1,302 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Porsche has officially ended production of all diesel vehicles in the face of changing consumer demand and upcoming stricter emissions tests.

In a move that a Porsche spokesman said mirrors the “cultural shift” of the brand's customers, the German manufacturer has discontinued its last two diesel models, the Macan S Diesel and Panamera 4S Diesel (pictured below), just nine years after its first oil-burner hit the market.

The cull comes after the brand chose not the launch the new version of its Cayenne SUV with a diesel engine. The original Cayenne was the first Porsche to offer diesel power back in 2009.



Read Article


Porsche Sweeps Through Lineup And Kills ALL Diesels Citing Cultural Shifts

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

I would guess that most of the buyers of New Porsche vehicles are not from the Lower or middle class. THey(the lower and middle class) are the ones that use diesels to save significant money in Europe over Gas Engines - and take advantage of the low tax on Diesel fuel. Since Diesel was never a significant percentage of Porsche sales - dropping them is an easy decision - I would bet Lamborghini and Ferrari have even higher class buyers than Porsche - and few diesel offerings.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 1:51:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TheSteve

Compared to the US, diesels were much more popular in Canada, and that includes Audi's 1st Gen Q5 (the most popular mid-size luxury SUV at the time) and Porsche's diesel Cayenne. In Canada, diesel pump prices are typically at or a little below regular unleaded prices (except in winter), so diesel engines offered the double benefit of better fuel economy, and lower fuel prices (compared to premium unleaded). So the consumer demand was definitely there!

But let's get back to Porsche's claim of "cultural shifts." Diesel's "popularity" declined in the US when the Dieselgate scandal hit. It was never a huge success in that market, to begin with, but demand fell still further with cries of "dirty diesel." Diesel's popularity declined less so in other markets, namely Europe, Africa, and others.

What changed in a BIG way, was that diesels from the Volkswagen Audi Group (VAG: VW, Audi, Porsche, Bentley) could no longer pass emissions tests, as government agencies scrutinized them more closely. This was a direct result of the Dieselgate scandal. So VAG could no longer sell diesels legally in the North America. This even applies to the luxury Bentley division, who offers a diesel Bentayga SUV, but not in the North American market.

Other diesel manufacturers -- namely Mercedes and BMW -- also got nabbed and could not pass emissions test, thereby making them "not legal for sale" in North America. That's why you can't buy a new diesel MB or BMW now.

So, while Porsche cites "cultural shifts", the more truthful and accurate answer, though much less flattering, is this: Our diesel offerings don't pass emissions tests in key markets; therefore, we can't sell our diesel products there; therefore, we have zero diesel sales there.

"Cultural Shift" = Can't legally sell our emissions-non-compliant diesels to you.

That's different from the way Porsche (and VAG) spin it.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 5:39:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

atc98092

Steve, I agree with most of this, but you can still buy a 2018 BMW brand new at a dealer. There's 42 328 and X5 diesels within 50 miles of my home. But MB has none.

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 7:33:00 PM | | Votes: 1   

MrEE

Audi would then be next.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 2/20/2018 6:13:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]