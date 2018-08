Porsche has not yet unveiled the production version of the Taycan yet, but the company has already started promoting the vehicle. Pre-orders for the Taycan have already begun in several territories including the United States, and Porsche has also released detailed information about the upcoming sedan. The German legacy automaker recently posted another tease of the vehicle on social media as well, sharing a picture of three camouflaged Taycan prototypes being tested in the wild.



