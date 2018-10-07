Porsche Taycan EV Already Caught Circling Nurburgring

Porsche’s management has shown time and time again that they’re not afraid to take the company outside of its comfort zone.

Some examples include the company’s first SUV, the Cayenne in 2002, and their first sedan (albeit technically a liftback), the Panamera back in 2009.

Now, they’re working to launch their first ever dedicated electric model, the Taycan performance sedan.

Officially confirmed and named by the company last month, the Taycan was originally previewed by the Mission E Concept, back in 2015. As expected, the serial model has been toned down a bit for production, as the video shared below reveals.

 



