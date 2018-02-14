Porsche can now 3D-print hard-to-find parts for 959, 964, 365 models

Owners of the highly coveted Porsche 959 or even the 911 Speedster don’t have to worry about finding replacement parts for their units. They may now drive their cars to their hearts’ content. And that is because of 3D printing technology. This device will allow automakers to put some rare replacement car parts into production - and that should be great news to everyone.



Some of the parts that could be made with 3D printing include the rearview mirror base for the 911 Speedster, fuel cap gasket and clutch release level for the 959, and for the 964 generation of the 911, a crank arm. Lastly, it can also produce the exhaust heat exchanger bracket for the B and C iterations of the 356.







