Porsche drops diesel engines

gaf42 submitted on 9/24/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:31:10 PM

2 user comments | Views : 356 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: porsche, diesel

SHARE THIS ARTICLE




If you’re planning to buy a new Porsche unit powered by a diesel engine, better do it as soon as possible.

This is because the German sports car maker has decided it has nothing to do with diesel engines anymore, no thanks to ever decreasing demand for such mills. Yes, Porsche won't be offering diesel-powered vehicles anymore.

Seemingly, gone were the days when diesel engines go toe-to-toe against gasoline mills for supremacy. Now, more and more carmakers are trying to shy away from diesel engines, but not because of gasoline powerplants.

Read Article


Porsche drops diesel engines

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

scenicbyway12

I'm shocked, shocked, that there is gambling in Casablanca!

scenicbyway12 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2018 2:01:15 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TheSteve

You want to know the plain, uncolored truth? The Volkswagen Audi Group (VAG), which includes Porsche, still makes diesel engines today, but they can't pass the scrutiny of government agencies who are aware of the Dieselgate scandal, and are extra diligent in looking for anomalies, falsifications, omissions, etc.

Translated into Plain English, VAG's new diesel engines are failing US emissions certification! Rather than owning up to that, VAG is spinning this "selling no diesels" as though it was their *decision* to stop selling diesel engines in the US, for some altruistic reasons, rather than a failure on their own part.

Mercedes is similarly affected with respect to failing emission certification. They're just making less noise about it.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 9/24/2018 2:22:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]