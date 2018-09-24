Porsche drops diesel engines







If you’re planning to buy a new Porsche unit powered by a diesel engine, better do it as soon as possible. This is because the German sports car maker has decided it has nothing to do with diesel engines anymore, no thanks to ever decreasing demand for such mills. Yes, Porsche won't be offering diesel-powered vehicles anymore.



Seemingly, gone were the days when diesel engines go toe-to-toe against gasoline mills for supremacy. Now, more and more carmakers are trying to shy away from diesel engines, but not because of gasoline powerplants.



