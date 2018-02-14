Porsche makes a move to try and stop 911 R flippers

gaf42 submitted on 2/14/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:25:47 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,218 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: porsche, 911 r

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

We are pretty much aware that a lot of people purchase limited run cars to sell them for double or triple the price.

And this always happens with whatever brand you can think of. One of the models that have been flipped by resellers is the limited-run 911 R.

And as a response to this, the man in charge of the Porsche 911 recently admitted that they came out with the GT3 Touring package at the recent Frankfurt Motor Show in September to target resellers who have been flipping their cars.

Read Article


Porsche makes a move to try and stop 911 R flippers

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

PUGPROUD

While a big Porsche fan myself this is rich. You build a limited number of models (forcing unattainability by many), in a specification appealing to enthusiasts (but don't offer these specs to your broad enthusiast base of customers), you offer it only to a select number of buyers of your choosing (pissing off thousands more), at a high price to maximize your profits (telling the majority of your customer base "You cannot afford it and if you can we are not selling you one), and to the lucky few who get one you limit their ability to sell. Whatever could go wrong ? Its a blatant short term profit grab by Porsche based on greed that angers most of its followers on so many levels and tells its buyers play by our market rules or you don't get to buy the next limited model we offer. This is not a free vibrant market at work its a controlled economic game to benefit a few. The backlash has been great and now Porsche is to offer a purer truer driving Porsche in unlimited quantities to try and appease its base. Enzo Ferrari's approach (now overtaken by a similar approach as Porsche) was to make as many of a model as the market demanded less one. Better to satisfy the market as a whole except for one customer then piss off most of your loyal customers. Why have loyalty to a brand that won't sell you the model you want even if you can afford it?

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/15/2018 5:21:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]