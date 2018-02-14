Porsche makes a move to try and stop 911 R flippers

We are pretty much aware that a lot of people purchase limited run cars to sell them for double or triple the price. And this always happens with whatever brand you can think of. One of the models that have been flipped by resellers is the limited-run 911 R.



And as a response to this, the man in charge of the Porsche 911 recently admitted that they came out with the GT3 Touring package at the recent Frankfurt Motor Show in September to target resellers who have been flipping their cars.



Read Article