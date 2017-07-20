Porsche may ditch diesel engines: CEO

Porsche will decide at the end of the decade whether its latest generation of diesel engines will be its last, Chief Executive Oliver Blume told Reuters, the first time a German carmaker has said in public it could discontinue diesel.



Volkswagen's cheating on diesel emissions tests has cast a shadow over its Porsche division and the sports car brand, which first introduced diesel in its Cayenne sports utility vehicle (SUV) in 2009, is considering its options.

"Of course we are looking into this issue," CEO Blume said in an interview at the Nuerburgring motorsports complex in western Germany. "We have not made a decision on it."

