Porsche 's 911 GT2 RS Is Probably Capable Of A Sub 7 Minute Nurburgring Lap Time

Back in April, when Porsche said it no longer held Nurburgring lap times in high priority, the statement came with the caveat that stopwatch-based pursuits would not go away completely and that, eventually, "the Empire will strike back. " It looks like that little movie will come in the form of the recently revealed 911 GT2 RS.

Speaking to Australia's Motoring at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Porsche Motorsport and GT vice president Frank-Steffen Walliser dropped a sly hint about how fast he expects the new GT2 RS can run around the famed Nordschleife. "This is the seventh generation of the 911. It’s all about sevens… It’s 700hp but it’s no seven at the Nurburgring." Strong words considering they've reportedly yet to take the car on any official timed laps. "Wait and see. Give us some time and we will check it," says Walliser.