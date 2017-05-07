Porsche 's 911 GT2 RS Is Probably Capable Of A Sub 7 Minute Nurburgring Lap Time

Agent009 submitted on 7/5/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:08:54 AM

0 user comments | Views : 518 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Back in April, when Porsche said it no longer held Nurburgring lap times in high priority, the statement came with the caveat that stopwatch-based pursuits would not go away completely and that, eventually, "the Empire will strike back.

" It looks like that little movie will come in the form of the recently revealed 911 GT2 RS. 

Speaking to Australia's Motoring at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Porsche Motorsport and GT vice president Frank-Steffen Walliser dropped a sly hint about how fast he expects the new GT2 RS can run around the famed Nordschleife. "This is the seventh generation of the 911. It’s all about sevens… It’s 700hp but it’s no seven at the Nurburgring." Strong words considering they've reportedly yet to take the car on any official timed laps. "Wait and see. Give us some time and we will check it," says Walliser.



Read Article


Porsche 's 911 GT2 RS Is Probably Capable Of A Sub 7 Minute Nurburgring Lap Time

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]