Porsche's CEO Makes A BOLD Prediction: EVs Are About To Become COMMONPLACE — Is He RIGHT or WRONG?

If there's one thing we've learned over the past couple of years, it's that electric vehicles (EVs) can be made cool. Whether you want to hear it or not, Tesla is responsible for that.



Fast forward to present day. Now, other automakers are joining the fray.



While their efforts have been rather lackluster, if we're honest, enthusiasts are strongly supporting normal auto manufacturer's moves. Support is one thing, buying is another.



While it seems that every brand aside from Tesla is having difficulty moving EVs, Porsche's CEO wrote an op-ed piece for USAToday stating that the U.S. market is essentially about to be overrun.



That's because once a greater volume of consumers experience the silence and power capable from an EV, it will be a game changer. I don't disagree. The last time I was driving an EV I couldn't help but think how it was a brilliant motoring experience just in a different way.



BUT, the executive makes it clear: Volume and EVs becoming common place will happen soon.



So, is he RIGHT or WRONG?







Look at the cars around you in traffic today and one commonality stands out. Virtually all have tailpipes, meaning internal combustion engines. That is about to change dramatically. Tesla has made inroads, but now I believe we are approaching a turning point. In coming years we will see more widespread adoption as volume producers including General Motors, Nissan, and VW join with premium brands like Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche to launch numerous battery-only models. As more Americans experience the instant power and sporty handling that electric cars provide, more will want this new generation of electric vehicles...



Read Article