Porsche's Mission E To Become A FAMILY Of Vehicles

The upcoming Porsche Mission E will be sold in a number of different model variants with differing power outputs in a move mirroring that of the German car maker’s more traditional combustion engine models, company chairman Oliver Blume has said.



Set to become the first fully electric Porsche production model when it goes on sale towards the end of 2019, the new four-seater will also feature state-of-the-art electronics permitting over-the-air updates to key systems such as the driveline and autonomous driving functions.

