Agent009 submitted on 3/13/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:24:20 AM
0 user comments | Views : 572 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk
The upcoming Porsche Mission E will be sold in a number of different model variants with differing power outputs in a move mirroring that of the German car maker’s more traditional combustion engine models, company chairman Oliver Blume has said.
Set to become the first fully electric Porsche production model when it goes on sale towards the end of 2019, the new four-seater will also feature state-of-the-art electronics permitting over-the-air updates to key systems such as the driveline and autonomous driving functions.2015 Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA)Read Article
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news