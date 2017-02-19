Porsche's Redacted Documents May Just Be The Windfall Meadow Walker's Attorneys Were Hoping For...
com/en/topic/Paul Walker" title="" style="border-bottom-width: 1px; cursor: help; z-index: 9000; border-bottom-style: dashed !important; display: inline !important; float: none !important; padding: 0px !important; margin: 0px !important; border-bottom-color: rgb(95, 5, 102) !important; background-image: inherit !important; background-size: inherit !important; background-attachment: inherit !important; background-origin: inherit !important; background-clip: inherit !important; background-color: inherit !important;">Paul Walker's daughter Meadow filed new documents in Los Angeles Superior Court this week saying that Porsche's North American division hid and redacted damaging emails during the discovery phase of her wrongful death suit against the carmaker.
The motion file, obtained by USA TODAY, reveals that one of Walker's attorneys was reviewing documents on a CD-ROM on his iMac over the holidays when he discovered he was able to see portions that had appeared as redacted on his work-issued PC. The edited portions were not protected work product or attorney-client privilege; rather, they were the "exact type of information" that Porsche had been ordered to produce...
