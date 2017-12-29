Powerball Is Climbing, Again — If You Hit The Jackpot, WHICH Vehicle Are You Buying FIRST?

While I must admit I am not the type of guy that walks into a casino, strolls up to the roulette table and puts $500 on black, I am the kind of guy that will play the lottery. Once and a while I find it helpful to play, spend a bit of time daydreaming and then get my ass in gear when my feet find the ground again.



I think of it as motivation to achieve something better.



And I am pretty sure we've all played that game with our fellow enthusiast friends: "If money were not an option, what would you buy?" It can be a particular ride or your dream fleet.



Having said that, the Powerball game is climbing yet again and although you have a better chance of being abducted by an alien than winning the full banana, I just have to ask: IF you were to hit the $384 million dollar jackpot, WHICH vehicle are you buying FIRST?



For me, I'd want to pick up a rare toy first. Being a fan of Ferrari products, I'd love to park a naturally aspirated 360 Challenge Stradale or 458 Speciale sans stripe(s) in my garage.



What's your pick?











