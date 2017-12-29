Powerball Is Climbing, Again — If You Hit The Jackpot, WHICH Vehicle Are You Buying FIRST?

Agent00R submitted on 12/29/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:17:51 AM

0 user comments | Views : 656 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.dupontregistry.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

While I must admit I am not the type of guy that walks into a casino, strolls up to the roulette table and puts $500 on black, I am the kind of guy that will play the lottery.

Once and a while I find it helpful to play, spend a bit of time daydreaming and then get my ass in gear when my feet find the ground again. 

I think of it as motivation to achieve something better. 

And I am pretty sure we've all played that game with our fellow enthusiast friends: "If money were not an option, what would you buy?" It can be a particular ride or your dream fleet. 

Having said that, the Powerball game is climbing yet again and although you have a better chance of being abducted by an alien than winning the full banana, I just have to ask: IF you were to hit the $384 million dollar jackpot, WHICH vehicle are you buying FIRST?

For me, I'd want to pick up a rare toy first. Being a fan of Ferrari products, I'd love to park a naturally aspirated 360 Challenge Stradale or 458 Speciale sans stripe(s) in my garage. 

What's your pick?





Read Article


Powerball Is Climbing, Again — If You Hit The Jackpot, WHICH Vehicle Are You Buying FIRST?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]