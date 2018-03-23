Pre-Production Mission E Shots Reveal Changes From Initial Concept

Details of the pre-production variant of Porsche’s rival to the Tesla Model S, the Mission E, was recently revealed in the German carmaker’s Annual & Sustainability report for 2017. The images of the Mission E pre-production units reveal similarities and changes to the vehicle’s eye-catching concept that Porsche revealed during the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show.

Details of the pre-production Mission E in Porsche’s recent report include the electric car’s passenger doors, which appear to have taken a step away from the concept version’s suicide doors. The pre-production design’s front, however, carries over much of the details found on the concept, including the eye-catching aerodynamic lines that bend into the car’s headlights.