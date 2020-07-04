Precept Showcases The Future Design Direction For Polestar

Polestar has released a close look at the Precept, a new electric sedan that shows the Swedish automaker’s design direction, Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, commented on the Precept project:

    “People ask me all the time, ‘what is the future of Polestar? Of course we are not showing our future models just yet, but Precept shows you where we will be heading – our design direction, our ambitions about sustainability and the great digital user experience we will bring with those future cars.

Precept showcases our future, not as a fancy dream or something out of a sci-fi movie. This is our reality, to come.”


