Predictions: Lincoln and Ford SUVs

DabbyMr submitted on 2/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:54:43 AM

1 user comments | Views : 602 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carsoid.com

Tag Links: Lincoln, Ford, SUV

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Although most fans are now focused on the new Ford Expedition and Expedition Max, still the name worth mentioning is Lincoln Navigator.

The vehicle is underpinned by the Expedition platform, and this seems the moment to discuss some of the predictions regarding this vehicle.When it comes to appearance, we can assume that the Navigator will not differ too much from its concept. Since the two concepts are so similar, we may say that the Expedition is a preview and that Navigator is an end product. For instance, the shape of the C-pillars is almost the same on the two models. The Expedition features body color on the C-pillars, whereas the Navigator’s are black.

Read Article


Predictions: Lincoln and Ford SUVs

About the Author

DabbyMr

DabbyMr (View Profile)


User Comments

mre30

I think the 'golden ring' in this segment, aside from interior luxury, is interior packaging.

For example, for customers wanting a true 7/8 seat vehicle - they would really have to purchase the 'EXT' long versions of the Escalade or Suburban. On the GM large SUV's, the short versions (i.e. the Tahoe or short Escalade) have such poor third row interior room that they don't really function as 7-seaters. This is mostly because of GM's live rear axle for those SUV's.

If Ford/Lincoln (due to the packaging advantages of IRS) can provide both a generous third row as well as a little luggage space in the standard SUV's - customers will flock to that.

Bascially, the long Escalades and Suburbans are too unwieldy for many to use (and park!)

A shorter package with 7/8 seats and some luggage space would really do well.

Also, the Lincoln folks should shamelessly copy the interior of the Range Rover for the Navigator. If the Navigator interior is beautiful, they will sell lots of them.

If

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/9/2017 10:09:00 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]