Donald Trump’s presidential limousine will be equipped with a tear gas cannon, shotgun, and even bottles of the President-elect’s blood type, according to multiple reports.

The “Cadillac One” limo, which will make its public debut on Inauguration Day, will replace a fleet of nearly a dozen vehicles that have served President Obama since 2009, Autoweek reported.

The vehicle, also known as “The Beast,” will come with a price tag of up to $1.5 million, the New York Post reported...