Mexican auto sales cratered in December and ended 2017 down 4. 6 percent from a year earlier as rising inflation and uncertainty over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement scared off consumers.

New light-vehicle deliveries slid 18 percent in December from a year earlier, putting sales for the year at 1.53 million units compared with a record 1.6 million in 2016, the Mexican Automobile Distributors Association said.