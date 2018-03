Tesla Inc said it does not yet know what caused the crash involving its Model X car in California on Friday, an accident that killed the driver and added to the pressures mounting on Elon Musk's company.

The company hasn't been able to retrieve the vehicle's logs and is working with authorities to do so, it said in a blog post Tuesday. Tesla didn't disclose whether the driver had engaged Tesla's partially autonomous driving system, known as Autopilot, when the crash occurred.